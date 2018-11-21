Best Disney OtterBox cases: Protection fit for a Princess, or a mouse

Who's your favourite Disney character? Mickey, Minnie, maybe Donald or Goofy? And don't get let the debate get started with the Disney Princesses.

Well now, you can show your love for some of the company's most loved characters with a range of official Disney cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and Samsung phones.

Here are some of our favourite from OtterBox's Disney collections.

Apple has always had a soft spot for Disney stretching as far as a dedicated Mickey and Minnie watch face for the Apple Watch, but now you can show your love for the 90-year-old mouse with this eye-catching case showing Mickey strutting his stuff. The case is part of the company's Symmetry range which offers great protection without adding huge amounts of bulk to the new iPhone.

Disney Mickey Stride Symmetry Series Disney Classics Cases for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

If Mickey isn't your cup of tea, then you can opt for Minnie instead. Filling the whole of the back of the case, she's wearing a striped dress and a daisy in her hair. Cute.

Disney Minnie Stripes Symmetry Series Disney Classics Cases for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

Disney is most famous for its Disney Princesses and one of our favourite has to be Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Seen here with Flounder, a thingy-me-bob and a transparent blackground so you can see your iPhone XS through the case. It's perfect for those "under the sea" moments, especially given the iPhone XS is waterproof to a depth of 2m for up to 30 minutes.

Ocean of Adventure (Ariel) Symmetry Series Power of Princess Case for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

If you're a Beauty and the Beast fan you can opt for this delightful case staring Belle and Chip. The protective case is part see-through so you'll be able to see your iPhone through the design but still know that's its safe from knocks and bruises.

Intelligent Rose (Belle) Symmetry Series Power of Princess Case for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

This case is far more colourful than the others we've picked and features Minnie in a polka-dot dress and a rather 80s style of artistry. The official Disney case offers full protection and comes with OtterBox's Certified Drop Protection+ tech to keep your device safe.

Rad Minnie Symmetry Series Totally Disney Case for iPhone XR case at OtterBox.com!

It's not just iPhone users that get all the fun. This case featuring Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald and Daisy fits the Samsung Galaxy S9 and apart from "jazzing" up the proceedings offers full protection for your phone. As the name of the case suggests, it's "Rad".

Rad Friends Symmetry Series Totally Disney Case for Galaxy S9 case at OtterBox.com!

Another chance to get Mickey on the back of your phone. This case fits the brand-new iPhone XR and features a very 80s style and Mickey looking cool. The new thinner than ever profile delivered by the Symmetry case is sure to impress.

Rad Mickey Symmetry Series Totally Disney Case for iPhone XR case at OtterBox.com!

Created to celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday, this official Disney case from OtterBox features Mickey in the pose he is most famous for wearing the iconic red shorts and yellow shoes. There really doesn't feel like any better way to show your love for the world's most famous mouse.

Mickey Classic Symmetry Series Mickey's 90th Case for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

If you're after something a little more sutble, you might opt for this case. It features a silhouette of Mickey with the words The True Original shinning through. The one-piece design pops on and off in flash meaning you can swap it out for something perhaps more "business-y" when it comes to that important meeting.

True Original Symmetry Series Mickey's 90th Case for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

With its thin profile that slips easily into tight pockets you'll be happy to dance like Mickey on back of this case without showing off that you've got your phone on you. Here's looking at you kid.

Mickey Line Symmetry Series Mickey's 90th Case for iPhone X/XS case at OtterBox.com!

You're incredible, your phone is incredible, and now your case can be incredible too with this simple bold design of Mr Incredible from the Pixar movie of the same name. A super case for a super hero.

Mr Incredible Symmetry Series Clear Pixar Incredibles 2 Case for Galaxy S9 case at OtterBox.com!