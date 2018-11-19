OtterBox Symmetry Series: Where style meets protection for iPhone and Note 9

OtterBox has been a leader in protection since 1998, and it’s latest offering for the latest flagship smartphones are no different. Symmetry Series for Apple, Samsung, Google and other smartphones protects your phone in style.

We take a closer look as to what makes the company’s Symmetry Series line so good:

Symmetry Series has always been a slim case, but this year it received a complete redesign to introduce a slimmer form factor and easy-push volume buttons.

The new single piece case designs are available now for iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Galaxy Note9.

Symmetry Series cases come in a wide array of colours and graphics in a sleek, one-piece form that offer OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection to ensure you can look good and be protected.

OtterBox cases undergo a minimum of 238 hours of testing across at least 24 rigorous tests in a state-of-the-art testing facility, with results backed by an independent third-party test lab. In short, their cases are thoroughly tested.

These rigorous tests include assessing everything from keeping phone functionalities intact to a brutal array of drop tests at multiple heights and various angles to ensure your case holds up when you drop your phone.

The end result is the peace of mind knowing your device is protected from the wear and of your everyday life.

Whether it is keeping things simple with a single colour, opting for an intricate design, Marvel characters, Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses or embracing The Force with a range of exclusive Star Wars designs, there is bound to be something that will appeal to those looking for stylish protection for their device.

For the 2018 Apple devices alone, there are 130 different options within the Symmetry line-up from OtterBox. Impressive stuff.

The new ultra-slim Symmetry Series cases are made from synthetic rubber and polycarbonate, offers drop protection, and feature a screen bumper with an ever so slightly raised edge to help protect the screen if you drop your phone face down.

With Mickey celebrating his 90th birthday this year, what better way to show your love for the Mouse than with the Disney Mickey Stride case for the iPhone XS?

Symmetry Series Disney Classics - Mickey Stride at OtterBox.com!

With the iPhone XR coming in a range of beautiful colors (we love the yellow one), what better way to show it off than with a clear case? The added sparkle of stardust makes it stand out even more.

Symmetry Series Clear Case for iPhone XR – Stardust at OtterBox.com!

If you like that two tone look of the Pixel devices but want to stay Apple, check out this case. It looks like the phone has been dipped in ice cream complete with sprinkles in this Party Dip case.

Symmetry Series Case for iPhone XS Max – Party Dip at OtterBox.com!

Mean business with this ultra-slim, ultra-protective case in a very solid violet purple. It’s feminine chic.

Symmetry Series for Galaxy Note9 - Tonic Violet Purple at OtterBox.com!