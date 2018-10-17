Camera maker RED is about to ship out the first Hydrogen One units to pre-order buyers, even though it's still largely a mystery device.

Although we've seen a few official press renders and hands-on photos of RED's first smartphone, little is known about what's inside, in terms of specs. Now, however, thanks to a leak posted to Instagram (via UberGizmo), we're getting our first true look at Hydrogen One and what it features. The leak is an official infographic that not only gives us a new view of the phone, but also neatly points out all the hardware details.

The Hydrogen One has a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel H4V Leia holographic display. It also packs 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, aluminum or titanium case, and stereo speakers. Although the leak doesn’t mention the phone's processor, RED previously revealed Hydrogen One will ship with last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, rather than the newest Snapdragon 845. It also starts at $1,195.

The most unique aspect about this device is its “4V” touch display, which is meant to serve up a “holographic” view. The phone will also be able to capture 4V images and videos with its dual 8.3-megapixel camera lenses on the front and dual 12.3-megapixel lenses on the back. There's also a POGO pin connector on the Hydrogen One, which means it'll work with modular add-ons, including an upcoming 8K 3D camera accessory.

Honestly, it's weird we are getting technical spec details from a leaked infographic when the phone is finally set to start shipping after a few delays. RED has taken an unconventional approach while marketing this device, as it has announced development updates along the way, including exactly why the phone has been delayed so often. For instance, company founder Jim Jannard recently confirmed problems with the titanium version.

In his post on the matter, he described the "first run" of the titanium version as a "disaster" and "all fail". He also said it's difficult to make. RED still hasn't announced when the Titanium version will be available. It's only shipping the aluminum version this week.