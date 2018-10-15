Apple's iPhone XR sits in between the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and the iPhone XS and XS Max. It offers a similar design to the X devices, ditching the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in favour of Face ID and a notched display. The XR features a single camera lens on the rear instead of dual like the other X devices, and it is also built from aluminium rather than stainless steel.

Like the iPhone 8 devices and the premium iPhone XS devices, the XR has a glass back though, which means protection is key to ensure you don't end up smashing the LCD screen or the rear of the device. Luckily, there are plenty of options out there to ensure your Apple iPhone XR stays looking as good as new for months to come.

Here are some of the best iPhone XR cases we have come across so far.

Casetify do a number of cases for the iPhone XR including grip cases, glitter cases, snap cases, nude cases and impact cases. There are plenty of designs to choose from, all of which offer access to all ports and features.

There are several options for protecting your iPhone XR in the Gear4 range including the Victoria case. It offers 10ft impact protection, is wireless charging compatible and it has edge-to-edge protection. There are four designs.

Greenwich offers the Blake Folio case for the iPhone XR, as well as the Horo Folio case and the Walker folio case. Each offers a card slot, access to all ports and features and protection for the display thanks to the cover.

Just Mobile offers the TENC Air case for the iPhone XR, offering a shockproof frame, anti-scratch rear and wireless charging compatibility. It is available in crystal clear and crystal black colours.

Krusell has numerous cases available for the iPhone XR including the Broby 4 Card SlimWallet case. It comes in four colour options, is made from premium suede leather and it has a large slot inside for notes and cards.

Nodus offers two types of cases for the iPhone XR in the Shell Case II and the Access Case III. Both have a built-in hidden magnet that is compatible with the Nodus Micro Dock III, allowing users to dock their iPhone anywhere. Both the Access and Shell cases are also wireless charging compatible and both are made from leather with a soft microfibre lining.

Mous offers the Limitless 2.0 case for the iPhone XR which is made from an impact resistant material with air pockets and polymer to absorb impact. They come in five colour options including Bamboo, Shell and Black Leather.

Snakehive offers a couple of different case options for the iPhone XR, both of which are folio cases. There are numerous colour options available and all are made from leather for a premium feel. They all have access to all ports and features and they all have a clip to keep the cover closed.

Speck has several iPhone XR case options including the Gemshell case that offers clear, slim protection. It has a dual-layer perimeter for protection against drops, while the clear back shows off the XR's design.

Ted Baker offers a few iPhone XR cases, including the Selie Crossbody Case that has a removable, hard-shell case that is wireless charging compatible. There is a built-in mirror, as well as numerous card slots and pockets for storing other essentials.

Urban Armor Gear has a variety of iPhone XR cases including wallet cases and snap on cases. All have the chunky, rugged look many would expect from UAG, offering protection against drops along with access to all ports and features.