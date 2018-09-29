Camera maker RED is working on its first smartphone, and there have been quite a few setbacks, including this latest development.

Company founder Jim Jannard announced that the titanium version of the Hydrogen One is delayed, though it seems like the aluminium version might still be scheduled for an October release date. Jannard said supply chain issues are the reason for the delay:

"All RED cameras are made in California at our factory in Orange County. We have control over everything. Unfortunately, we are not in the same position with Hydrogen. We are left to rely on the schedules and representations of our suppliers. In this case… we were let down pretty severely."

He described the "first run" of the Titanium version as a "disaster" and "all fail". He said it's difficult to make, and he was originally assured by vendors there would be enough units to fulfill pre-orders. That didn't happen, so now, he is promising customers who pre-ordered the Titanium version that they will get the Aluminium model first when those begin shipping, followed by the Titanium when it's available.

"We will send that to you at no charge," Jannard said. "You are allowed to keep the aluminum as well." Keep in mind the phone was initially scheduled to ship to consumers this past summer, but that was delayed, and it's now due to arrive in October for pre-orderers.

A wider release is supposedly set for this November.