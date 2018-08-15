Google has just announced an update to Android Go.

Called Android 9 Pie (Go edition), the biggest change is increased storage. Google said the OS now takes up less space on a device, giving device owners up to 500MB of extra storage compared to Android Oreo (Go edition), which launched earlier this year. Google said users can also expect faster device boot times, improved security features (like verified boot), and a new dashboard for monitoring data usage.

With Android Go, Google is aiming to bring the power of Android to everyone. It's essentially a lighter configuration of pure Android. It's still predominantly Android as you know it, but the software has been optimised for smartphones with lower performing processors, smaller amounts of memory, and less available mobile data. You can read more about Android Go in Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

Google has said that all Android devices with 1GB of RAM or less will get the Android Go configuration. The first wave of Android Oreo (Go edition) phones arrived this April, for instance, and now Google said there are more than 200 devices available in 120-plus countries, including India, South Africa, US, Nigeria, and Brazil. The first phones with Android Pie (Go edition) are expected to launch later this autumn.