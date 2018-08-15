Nuu's good-looking G3 is now available in the UK for £200

Chinese brand Nuu has just released the blue version of its G3 smartphone in the UK at a £200 price point. It's also available in the US for $200.

We saw the G3 back at Mobile World Congress - it's a good-looking 9mm-thick phone with a large 5.7-inch 1,440 x 720 HD+ some decent specs; there's a Mediatek MTK6757 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB memory (with microSD support for more storage). Dual-SIM is also supported.

The phone also boasts a fingerprint scanner on the rear, NFC as well as 13 megapixel and 5 megapixel rear cameras and a 13 megapixel one on the front. The battery is decent at 3,000mAh and charging is via USB-C.

There are some disadvantages - the version of Android included (Android 7.1 Nougat) is a couple of years old, for example. And the pretty glass finish doesn't seem to be toughened at all which means that you'll need to be careful with it.

Nuu has an additional issue; stiff competition from the likes of Honor and Nokia, not to mention the Moto G series. The sub-£200 smartphone battleground is a pretty sweaty room to be in these days and phones are getting better and better. Still, we'd say the Nuu is one of the best-looking phones around that price.

