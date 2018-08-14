Apple might extend support for the Apple Pencil to its next iPhone, according to industry analysis by TrendForce.

The company said Apple wants to introduce three iPhones for its 2018 lineup: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.5-inch OLED model, and 6.1-inch LCD model, with the latter one starting around $699 to $749. The 5.8-inch device will start around $899 to $949, while the 6.5-inch device will be a premium model with a starting price of $999. All three will feature Face ID instead of a Home button.

But the most interesting feature with these phones is that they might come with support for Apple Pencil, though it's unclear if it'll be limited to the OLED models, or be made available to all three upcoming iPhones. Keep in mind well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also previously said Apple Pencil support for a future iPhone is in the works, but he doesn't think iPhones will support Apple Pencil until 2019.

TrendForce also believes Apple could introduce a whopping 512GB storage option for the two OLED models, and that Apple has been able to squeeze its supply chain partners to cut the cost of components and thus reduce the overall cost of its next iPhones.

Apple is expected to launch its trio of new iPhones in September, per usual. For a complete round-up of iPhone 2018 rumours, see here.