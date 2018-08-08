RED has delayed its phone again.

The company was supposed to release its first smartphone this summer, after repeated delays, but now, it's been pushed back once more to this autumn. Company founder Jim Jannard announced in a forum post that the phone - the Hydrogen One - will miss its summer release date and that the carrier launch date is now 2 November. Preorders should begin shipping on 9 October, according to Jannard.

The black aluminium version will ship first, with the titanium version to follow shortly after. The phone will launch through US carriers AT&T and Verizon. But here's the thing: Jannard has, several times now, announced "release dates", all of which came and went with no phone launch. So, it's safe to assume the Hydrogen One won't actually launch this autumn, though Jannard seems insistent.

His post noted that if people are "unhappy in any way with the new (and delayed) schedule" that they "always have the option for a full refund". He also mentioned a developer model of the phone should be available on 31 August, and that preorder users can request a unit to test.

Oddly, though, he told testers they can only post “good images” from the camera and say “nice things" about it.