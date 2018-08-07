Google released Android Pie for Pixel phones earlier today, but then, out of the blue, Essential said its phone is getting the update, too.

That's right. Essential Phone PH-1 is getting Android Pie on day one. Originally, we though the major software update to Android OS was exclusive to Google’s own Pixel smartphones on launch day. But, nope. Essential is rolling out the OS update, as well. The PH-1 phone is essentially getting Pie’s features way in advance, possibly even months, before devices from Samsung, LG, and Motorola, which is unexpected.

With this news, Essential is making it widely known that it thinks speedy software updates are important. It's a smart move for the fledging company, which has faced stiff criticism for launching a high-priced flagship device and for failing to timely round out its Essential phone modular ecosystem. The writing seemed to be on the wall for Essential for a little while there, but things may be looking up.

By getting Android Pie right away, it's got to make Essential Phone owners feel good - or at least better - for being an early adopters.