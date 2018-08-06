Google has announced the official name for Android P.

Cue the drumroll... it's called Android 9 Pie. Alongside this name, Google has announced that the consumer-ready version of the new software is available for all Pixel phones as an over-the-air update. Keep in mind the company first detailed Android P and its headlining features - such as a "Digital Wellbeing” dashboard and a new gesture-based navigation system - at Google I/O in May 2018.

Google's major update to the Android mobile operating system also has slight design improvements, including a new status bar that’s notch-friendly. However, this "official" release does not include all the features shown off at Google I/O. Digital Wellbeing, for instance, has been delayed, though it is available as a beta for Pixel users to try now. Digital Wellbeing will come to Pixel devices sometime this autumn.

To be clear, Android 9 Pie is automatically releasing now for Pixel phones. But, some of the core features, like Digital Wellbeing, still aren't ready, so you'll need to join the new beta - after installing Android 9 Pie on your Pixel - to play with them. Google said those features won't arrive for Android One handsets and other devices (which, presumably, means Google's upcoming Pixel 3 phones) until later this year.

As for when all other handsets will get today's official Android 9 Pie release, Google said it'll come to devices that participated in Google's beta program sometime this autumn. Those include Android One, Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Essential phones.

For more information about Android 9 Pie, see our guide.

Update: Pie is also rolling out to the Essential Phone!