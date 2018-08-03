  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Leaked icon of larger iPhone X Plus spotted in iOS 12 beta

|
Pocket-lint Leaked icon of larger iPhone X Plus spotted in iOS 12 beta
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

- Would you get a larger iPhone X?

It's hard to believe Apple will likely announce the 2018 iPhone models next month. (Seriously - where did the year go?)

Anyway, the company is rumoured to be working on a big-screened version of the iPhone X. It's thought to be called iPhone X Plus. There have been several leaks and reports about this upcoming device, but the most concrete confirmation yet has just surfaced. A leaked icon spotted in Apple’s iOS 12 beta appears to depict the upcoming phone. The image was discovered by respected developer Guilherme Rambo.

Rambo notably also discovered a leaked icon for the bezel-less iPad in the latest iOS 12 beta earlier this week. Rambo explained that the icons are all unfinished and shouldn't serve as direct indications of how the devices will look. However, Apple has inadvertently leaked iPhone design through a firmware in the past, including the iPhone X, which also happened to be found by Rambo last summer.

For more leaks and rumours about Apple's next iPhones, which will likely debut in September, see our round-up guide here.

PopularIn Phones
What are Moto Mods? Everything you need to know about the snap-on accessories for Moto Z
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours ahead of next week's launch
What is 5G, when is it coming and why do we need it?
Leaked icon of larger iPhone X Plus spotted in iOS 12 beta
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box confirms 4,000mAh battery and S Pen remote control
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video confirms 1TB storage, shows off yellow S Pen
Comments