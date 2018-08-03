It's hard to believe Apple will likely announce the 2018 iPhone models next month. (Seriously - where did the year go?)

Anyway, the company is rumoured to be working on a big-screened version of the iPhone X. It's thought to be called iPhone X Plus. There have been several leaks and reports about this upcoming device, but the most concrete confirmation yet has just surfaced. A leaked icon spotted in Apple’s iOS 12 beta appears to depict the upcoming phone. The image was discovered by respected developer Guilherme Rambo.

Rambo notably also discovered a leaked icon for the bezel-less iPad in the latest iOS 12 beta earlier this week. Rambo explained that the icons are all unfinished and shouldn't serve as direct indications of how the devices will look. However, Apple has inadvertently leaked iPhone design through a firmware in the past, including the iPhone X, which also happened to be found by Rambo last summer.

I'm having dejavu. Payment glyphs for "iPhone X Plus", iPhone X (for comparison) and 2018 iPad Pro (which is square and weird). Found in PassKitUIFoundation. pic.twitter.com/H13448oYr8 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 3, 2018

For more leaks and rumours about Apple's next iPhones, which will likely debut in September, see our round-up guide here.