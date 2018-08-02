The RED Hydrogen One is one step closer to launching.

The phone, which was originally announced over a year ago when RED launched preorders for an $1,195 aluminum model and a $1,595 titanium model, still doesn't have a release date, but it's passed the FCC’s approval process, as spotted by PhoneScoop. That means it's getting closer to being legally sold in the US. Plus, the FCC onfirmed it’ll have a 4,510mAh battery, dual SIM slots, and support for most US LTE bands.

RED hasn't announced final pricing or release date information, but the pjone was supposed to release in early 2018. That was later pushed to an August release date. Either way, RED is banking on two features on the Hydrogen One to help it become a must-have: a modular, attachment system that will let the Hydrogen One expand into other areas (like an 8K, 3D camera attachment), and a holographic display.

That 5.7-inch display will showcase RED’s new 4-View video format in order to serve up a 3D effect without the need for 3D glasses.

