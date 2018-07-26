There is some more information floating around about Huawei's rumoured foldable phone.

According to Nikkei, Huawei’s plans to release a foldable smartphone before Samsung. Samsung and its subsidiary Samsung Display have been breaking ground for things like an “unbreakable” flexible phone screen and are expected to launch a foldable smartphone by next year. But, if Huawei has its way, it'll use flexible OLED screens from Chinese supplier BOE in order to launch foldable handsets first.

BOE, which handles some of Apple’s iPhone LCD business, though it's largely unknown in the western world, has already shown off early foldable phone-tablet hybrid prototypes, as seen in the video below. From what we can tell, Huawei is planning a limited run for its foldable device and simply wants the first title of being first. The company has a history of this; just look at the Huawei Ascend P7 Sapphire.

It's a limited-edition phone with a sapphire crystal display, something Apple was rumoured to be adding to the iPhone that same year. Just keep in mind none of this reporting is confirmed. We're contacting Huawei for a comment and will let you know what we hear back.