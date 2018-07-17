Save $430 on this Samsung Galaxy S9 and Amazon Echo bundle

Samsung and Amazon have teamed up to offer some amazing bundles.

These bundles concern the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus this Prime Day. While each of these phone are their regular prices, Amazon has included its own products for cheap, cutting $429 off of the total regular price. You have your choice of the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus in whichever colour you want, and you’ll also get an Echo, Echo Spot, and the Samsung Smart Home Monitoring Kit.

If you get the Galaxy S9 bundle, you're looking at a $719 price. If you want the Galaxy S9 Plus bundle, it's $839. Keep in mind the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are Samsung’s current high-end flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Quad HD display with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a 3000mAh capacity battery and a single 12-megapixel sensor on the rear.

The Galaxy S9 Plus, on the other hand, has a 6.3-inch Quad HD Display, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a larger 3500mAh capacity battery, as well as two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear. You can read more about both phones from here.

We also have this guide breaking down the difference between all of Amazon's Echo devices, including the Echo and Spot.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.