  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Wow! Essential Phone is 50% off for Prime Day - grab it quick

|
Essential Wow! Essential Phone is 50% off for Prime Day - grab it quick
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

- The Essential Phone is just $250

We've just spotted one of the best smartphone deals from Prime Day, and it's a whopping 50-per cent off savings!

The Essential Phone launched with a $700 price tag, but it later went down to $500. Now, for Amazon Prime Day 2018, the Essential Phone is just $250 - and that's an amazing deal. It's an unlocked phone with a beautiful design, dual cameras with portrait mode, a lot of storage, compatibility with every major network, regular Android updates, and a notch (which arrived way before the iPhone X's notch).

However, Essential has been in trouble lately, with rumours circulating that the company is looking to sell or change strategies. Either way, $250 is a hard price to beat. It's the price of an entry-level handset, but Essential Phone is all premium and certainly worth it.

For more details about the phone, see our guide here.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Save $430 on this Samsung Galaxy S9 and Amazon Echo bundle
  3. Razer is offering crazy Prime Day deals like 25% off Razer Phone
  4. Wow! Essential Phone is 50% off for Prime Day - grab it quick
  5. Apple shows off new upcoming emoji including - finally - ginger ones
  1. Save $60 on the Alexa-enabled Moto G6 phone this Prime Day
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB microSD card for just £439
  3. Huawei P20 and Mate 10 getting GPU Turbo boost in August, makes games run better
  4. Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
  5. Moto G6 and G6 Play now even more affordable than ever
Comments