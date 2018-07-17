We've just spotted one of the best smartphone deals from Prime Day, and it's a whopping 50-per cent off savings!

The Essential Phone launched with a $700 price tag, but it later went down to $500. Now, for Amazon Prime Day 2018, the Essential Phone is just $250 - and that's an amazing deal. It's an unlocked phone with a beautiful design, dual cameras with portrait mode, a lot of storage, compatibility with every major network, regular Android updates, and a notch (which arrived way before the iPhone X's notch).

However, Essential has been in trouble lately, with rumours circulating that the company is looking to sell or change strategies. Either way, $250 is a hard price to beat. It's the price of an entry-level handset, but Essential Phone is all premium and certainly worth it.

For more details about the phone, see our guide here.

