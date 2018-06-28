  1. Home
Honor 7S budget smartphone now available in UK for just £99

Honor Honor 7S budget smartphone now available in UK for just £99
- You can get it in blue, black, or gold

Huawei's Honor brand has launched its latest phone, Honor 7S, in the UK.

It's a budget phone with a 5.45-inch display, which has a 1440x720 resolution and 18:9 FullView experience. It also features a quad-core Mediatek MT6739, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of ROM, 3,020mAh battery, 5-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, LED flashes on both the front and rear, and a dual nano SIM slot and micro SD slot. Oh, and it runs Android 8.1.0 and comes with the full-range of connectivity options.

Honor highlighted the phone's “Loud Voice Call” receiver and smart battery management features, "barely-there bezels", unique "LED selfie light", and the fact that the Honor 7S supports the simultaneous use of two SIM cards for data and phone calls, as well as a microSD card for data storage up to 256GB. If any of this interests you, the phone is now available in the following colour options: Blue, black, and gold.

The best part? It costs just £99 and the black version available now. Honor phones are network exclusive to Three in the UK and you can also buy them SIM-free from Argos.

