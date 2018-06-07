Essential Phone finally has a new module: a headphone jack dongle

Essential Phone has unveiled a magnetic 3.5mm headphone jack dongle.

Essential revealed it was developing this accessory last autumn. Called the Audio Adapter, it's actually Essential Phone's first new attachment module since it launched a year ago. Not only does it provide the phone with a headphone jack, but it features high-resolution ESS Sabre DAC with an “audiophile-grade amp” that’s “crafted from machined titanium for exceptional durability.”

That means you can charge your phone while listening to music at the same time. As part of this announcement, Essential said its phone now supports Tidal’s Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) lossless tracks. It partnered with the music service so that Essential Phone owners can listen to MQA tracks. Essential Phone owners will also get a three-month subscription of Tidal's Hi-Fi plan for free.

As for the headphone jack dongle, which doesn't have a price, it is part of the Essential Phone's attachment modular system, sort of like Motorola's Moto Mods. However, aside from this new accessory, Essential Phone only has a 360-degree camera attachment, which launched with the phone. A charging dock station for the phone was unveiled in 2017, but there's been no work on when it'll release.

Essential claimed the Audio Adapter will release this summer. Just keep in mind Essential is reportedly exploring selling the company.