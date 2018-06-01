Apple might copy P20 Pro and give next iPhone X three rear cameras

Apple is reportedly working on the next version of the iPhone X, and according to the latest rumours, it could feature three rear cameras.

The Korea Herald claimed a new iPhone X Plus would come with three lenses, for instance. It also thinks Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will feature the same camera setup. Keep in mind Huawei added three cameras to its critically acclaimed P20 Pro. One of which is a 40-megapixel main camera, while the other two are a 20-megapixel monochrome camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

In our review of the P20 Pro, we described it as the new camera king. Huawei has arguably produced the best phone of 2018. It looks great, lasts an age per charge, and the camera is a top-ranking effort. So, we wouldn't be surprised to see other companies copy the innovative phone.

But, if Apple does use a third lens, it would probably be for enhanced zoom. Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News and an investors note reported on by CNET both claimed recently that such a phone would get a 2019 release date, rather than 2018. One thing is for sure, there is a lot of speculation floating around, and we've yet to see anything concrete. Apple could just be testing.

It could ditch the idea altogether, or push it to far-future releases. For more iPhone X (2018) leaks and rumours, see our round-up here.