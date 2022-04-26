The iPhone has changed a lot since it first launched in 2007, but that doesn't mean it's easy to tell one iPhone from another.

The iPhone has changed a lot since it first launched in 2007, but that doesn't mean it's easy to tell one iPhone from another.

Those of you who don't pay strict attention to every Apple event won't be able to see the nuanced differences between the many different iPhone models that have debuted since 2007.

However, each iPhone has its own 'A' model number. On older models, the 'A' number is printed on the back of the phone itself in fine print. But since the iPhone 8/iPhone X and later in 2017, Apple doesn't put it on the back any longer. If you have a newer iPhone, you can find the number in the Settings app.

Which iPhone model do you have?

Find the 'A' model number on pre-2017 iPhones

You’ll find your iPhone’s 'A' model number stamped on the back of your device. Flip it over, and then look for the “Model AXXXX" identifier. It'll be in fine print below the “iPhone” label.

An iPhone 5C, for instance, may carry an 'A' number of “Model A1532.” With the iPhone X and iPhone 8, Apple decided to stop stamping the 'A' number on the back. Read on to find out what to do in that case.

Apple

Find the "A" model number on all iPhones

In fact, if you can't read the text on the back of an iPhone or it isn't there, you can just launch the Settings app and then navigate to General > About > Model.

From there, tap once on Model to reveal the phone's 'A' model number. Additionally, you can find the rough size of your iPhone's storage capacity (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, etc) by opening the Settings app in iOS and navigating to General > About > Capacity.

Match the 'A' model number to your iPhone

If you have your iPhone's 'A' model number, match it to the corresponding iPhone model on this list. That'll be the device you own. If you can't find your 'A' model number here, then you may have another variant - try and find it on Apple's own list.