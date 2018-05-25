Is Essential Phone 2 dead? Essential might sell itself or try something new

Essential isn't doing so well, it seems.

The company is reportedly no longer planning to develop a second phone and may even consider a sale, according to Bloomberg. It sounds like Essential is only just beginning to mull selling off the entire company, as the report also mentioned Essential has plans for future products. Plus, on Twitter, Essential founder Andy Rubin, who also co-founded Android, tweeted what seems to be a response.

"We always have multiple products in development at the same time and we embrace canceling some in favor of the ones we think will be bigger hits. We are putting all of our efforts towards our future, game-changing products, which include mobile and home products," Rubin said. Keep in mind a second-generation Essential Phone has been in development for months, but now, the project may be dead.

Essential's first and only phone sold just 150,000 units since launching last August, Bloomberg said. As a result, Essential engineers are currently focusing on a smart home product that might launch next year. Essential could also stay in the phone business, by reportedly having Foxconn handle its phone development. At the same time, Essential is “actively shopping itself” around, according to the report.

Rubin has also emailed employees, which The Information obtained. In the email, he said, “No one (including me at this moment) knows what the best thing for the company will be". Essential is also allegedly “working with bankers to raise money,” Rubin noted.