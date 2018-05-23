Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event

Vivo has sent save-the-date invitations to the press. It appears as though it will announce a production-ready version of the Apex.

The Apex was unveiled in February as a concept phone with a few really incredible features, such as a pop-up front-facing camera, an edge-to-edge display, and an in-display fingerprint reader for the lower half the display. Pocket-lint got a chance to see it at Mobile World Congress 2018, where we called it one of the most exciting smartphones on the show floor. Now, it looks like it's about to become official.

Vivo is holding an event in Shanghai for 12 June, and the invite promises us that "the future of the smartphone is here", along with a photo of the Apex. Many reports have speculated that Apex will be made commercially available at that event. Mind you, we've also recently seen a production version of the device teased in Vivo’s first advert promoting it as the official smartphone of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

If Vivo does launch the Apex, it'll be two weeks after Xiaomi unveils its Mi 8 flagship, a rival smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.