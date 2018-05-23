  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event

|
Pocket-lint Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  • Save the date!

Vivo has sent save-the-date invitations to the press. It appears as though it will announce a production-ready version of the Apex.

The Apex was unveiled in February as a concept phone with a few really incredible features, such as a pop-up front-facing camera, an edge-to-edge display, and an in-display fingerprint reader for the lower half the display. Pocket-lint got a chance to see it at Mobile World Congress 2018, where we called it one of the most exciting smartphones on the show floor. Now, it looks like it's about to become official.

Vivo Might Launch Its Apexa Phone With Pop-up Camera At 12 June Event image 2

Vivo is holding an event in Shanghai for 12 June, and the invite promises us that "the future of the smartphone is here", along with a photo of the Apex. Many reports have speculated that Apex will be made commercially available at that event. Mind you, we've also recently seen a production version of the device teased in Vivo’s first advert promoting it as the official smartphone of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

If Vivo does launch the Apex, it'll be two weeks after Xiaomi unveils its Mi 8 flagship, a rival smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  4. Vivo might launch its Apex phone with pop-up camera at 12 June event
  5. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  2. OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20/P20 Pro: What's the difference?
  3. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  4. Best SIM only deals: Bargain plans for OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 and all phones
  5. HTC U12+ vs HTC U11+: What's the difference?

Comments