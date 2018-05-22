RED is making this 8K 3D camera accessory for the Hydrogen One

RED has announced a camera accessory for its upcoming Hydrogen One phone that's due to hit the US this summer.

The Hydrogen One phone is supposed to launch with a holographic screen, but that's only one of the more interesting aspects about this phone. Another is the pogo pins on the back that will let the phone work with accessories, including RED’s signature cameras and a currently-in-development 8K 3D camera. RED has announced a partnership in which it is working with camera company Lucid on it.

You see, RED is building the high-resolution camera, which is actually two hardware-synced 4K cameras, while Lucid will provide the 3D Fusion Technology software for the camera. RED said its camera will give users "full 8K video and picture capabilities converting to 4V in real-time while allowing them to shoot like professionals with dynamically adjustable lens distances for the best 3D focus and zoom."

The camera accessory doesn't have a name yet, but it will essentially work like a Moto Mod accessory by sliding onto the back of the Hydrogen One, which will serve as a 3D viewfinder, and it will be able to stitch together two 4K streams to create 8K 3D video. It can also create content in RED’s new 4V format, which can be displayed on the Hydrogen One’s holographic screen in order to create a 3D effect.

The preorder price for the Hydrogen One is $1,195, but there's no word yet on a price or release date for the camera accessory.