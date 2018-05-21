Techtastic deals: Save 20% on all refurbished tech at MusicMagpie
MusicMagpie isn't just a website where you can sell your unwanted games, CDs and tech, but you can buy all kinds of tech there too. Everything from phones to tablets, games consoles to e-readers, you can get it all.
And now for a limited time MusicMagpie is offering 20 per cent off all technology using code MAY-20. Simply enter the code at the checkout stage to receive the discount.
The various tech products MusicMagpie stocks may be refurbished and not brand new, but only products that meet the company's standards are deemed fit for sale.
Using the discount code, you can get the following tech bargains:
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Midnight Black, was £483.99, now £387.19 - click here to get this deal
- Apple iPhone 7 128GB Black, was £386.99, now £309.50 - click here to get this deal
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB, was £725.99, now £580 - click here to get this deal
- Apple TV 4th Gen 64GB, was £137.99, now £110 - click here to get this deal
- Microsoft Xbox One 500GB, was £179.99, now £144 - click here to get this deal
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 Wi-Fi, 256GB, was £648.99, now £519 - click here to get this deal
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7 Wi-Fi 32GB, was £351.99, now £281.50 - click here to get this deal
These are just some of the great deals to be had on technology across the whole MusicMagpie site. Click here to see them all.
