RED Hydrogen One will come to US carriers this summer despite delays

RED is making a smartphone, called Hydrogen One, which is reportedly coming to Verizon and AT&T sometime this summer.

But, before you get all excited, RED confusingly announced in early May that it's delaying the smartphone. Plus, despite the most recent news about carrier availability, we still don't have a final release date or pricing details about the upcoming phone. Red first announced the Hydrogen One phone in July 2017 with a $1,200 preorder. It originally said we could expect an early 2018 launch date.

However, that date was later changed to this summer, and then it was pushed back yet again to an unknown time. The phone is supposed to feature a 5.7-inch “holographic display" that will supposedly dramatically change how we view content, though we have no idea how and have yet to see it. In forum posts, RED has expressed concern showing it off, because the display effects are only visible in person.

RED claims the Hydrogen One will use its new 4-View video format to display a 3D effect, and it fears press images of the phone won't do it justice. Nevertheless, to appease customers who pre-ordered the device, RED is holding a closed event just for them on 19 May, when it plans to show the Hydrogen One for what seems to be the first time. Needless to say, expect more leaks to surface in the coming days.

RED has also mentioned an expandable pin system that will be on the back of the Hydrogen One. It should allow you to add on hardware modules, sort of like a Moto Mod. For more details on the Hydrogen One smartphone, check out Pocket-lint's rumour roundup here.