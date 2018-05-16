More case leaks show iPhone SE (2018) with notch and Face ID

Many industry analysts are still expecting Apple to unveil three new iPhones in September: two with OLED screens and one with an LCD. It's the latter that has been subject to several leaks and rumours, with many thinking it will be an iPhone SE-style phone complete with notch and Face ID.

It's fair for us to remain sceptical, as we're not sure why Apple would fit a "budget" iPhone with its premium technology. However it does seem as though it could really be the case, as Mobile Fun has posted pre-orders for more cases - once again made by Olixar - which show the iPhone SE 2/iPhone X SE to have an all-screen front.

Olixar has already leaked a render of the new iPhone model and has been accurate in the past in leaking designs of other phones before they're released. The iPhone in question appears to have a metal build, à la iPhone SE, but with a glass back, presumably for wireless charging. Present and correct at the top of the screen is a notch which must have Face ID sensors since there's no Touch ID home button.

Around the back there's still a single lens camera and iPhone SE branding at the bottom, leading us to believe this will called the iPhone SE (2018).

Some CAD drawings leaked by Olixar also show this 2018 model to have the same size chassis as the current iPhone SE, which coupled with the increase in screen real estate, suggests it will have a 5-inch screen. It will join the 5.8-inch iPhone X2 and likely 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus - neither of these are confirmed names.