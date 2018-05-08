iOS 12 to support horizontal Face ID for iPad Pro

iOS 12, the next major iteration of Apple's mobile OS, will reportedly support Face ID unlocking when the device being used is held at a horizontal angle, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman has weighed in on several other Apple rumours in the past, with generally accurate results.

Face ID in the iPhone X currently only works when held at a vertical angle, but Gurman, who says that the face recognition technology will come to a refreshed range of iPad Pro models later this year, says Apple will expand its capabilities. He predicts that horizontal support will find its way into the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus as well, along with any other iPhone models that support Face ID.

Apple is said to be releasing three phones in its usual September window: a follow-up to the iPhone X, which will be the same size as the current model but may get a larger camera sensor on the back; an iPhone X Plus, which will be about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, according to a supplier speaking to Mac Otakara, and a final 6.1-inch LCD iPhone with an all-screen design.

Mac Otakara says it could in fact feature a 6-inch screen instead, while usually-reliable analyst Ming Chi Kuo says it will likely only sport a single-lens rear camera.

Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 at its WWDC event from 4 - 8 June, with some renders showing it to have no Touch ID button, implying it too will support Face ID.