  RED just delayed its smartphone, says it has 'no idea' what it's doing

RED has delayed launching its Hydrogen One smartphone, and it sounds like the company is knee-deep in hot mess.

The camera maker will now launch it in late August, according to a RED forum post from the company's founder, Jim Jannard, which CNET spotted. He explained that RED is trying to add dual cameras to both the front and back of the phone for real-time “4V” content. He also said RED's working with carriers to get the upcoming phone certified. In a subsequent update to the post, Jannard admitted the following:

"We have no idea whatsoever what we are doing.

We have never built a phone. No one ever tried to integrate a 4-view display in anything before. When we started this project we didn't know any cell carriers or anything about the cell phone industry. When we launch... the product won't be complete. There will be more firmware/software updates than any other phone ever made. We are learning as we go. Truly, we have no business entering this market."

Yeah. Red first announced the Hydrogen One phone in July 2017 with a $1,200 preorder. It said we could expect an early 2018 launch date, which was later changed to this summer, but now it's been pushed back yet again. The phone is supposed to feature a 5.7-inch “holographic display" that will supposedly dramatically change how we view content, though we have no idea how and have yet to see it.

