Essential opened up its store to the UK so you can buy Essential Phone

Essential has opened up its online store to more countries.

The company, which has offered its first phone, the Essential Phone, for more than a year to US residents, will now allow those living in the UK, Canada, France, Japan, and Germany to buy its products through its online shop. Essential confirmed the expansion in a tweet, but also noted special terms and conditions apply to these orders.

Terms of use and warranty information specific to each country are available here. Essential also offers details on additional terms applicable to international orders, including information on duties, taxes, and fees.

Starting today, we’re opening the https://t.co/5XqZeQu9cW store to orders from more countries, including Canada, France, Japan and UK. Special terms and conditions apply to these orders, so please read the information carefully: https://t.co/uZK8sLvUA5 pic.twitter.com/QXEWf8OEnE — Essential (@essential) April 27, 2018

Keep in mind Essential was said to be in talks with several UK carriers, including EE, to finalise a launch date for the Essential Phone. Canada's Telus also began selling the Essential phone in limited color options, and Amazon started selling it in Canada too earlier this month. So, this expansion to the UK has been expected for some time.

But the question is: will Brits buy it? IDC claimed earlier this year that Essential only shipped around 90,000 units during the first six months the phone was available. Plus, a second Essential Phone is in the works.

