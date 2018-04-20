Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- But is that a good thing? Remember the Pixel 2 display issues?
Some units of the next iPhone are expected to feature LG-made displays, but according to a new report, that might not actually happen.
LG Display is supposedly increasing its OLED screen production capabilities in order to secure orders for Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup, which will likely debut this autumn, but it's hit a snag with production and has fallen behind schedule, The Wall Street Journal claimed. Citing people familiar with the matter, it reported that Apple recently put LG through a third round of prototype tests for the OLED screens.
It's worth noting that most suppliers don't go through that extra testing step, and now, Apple is reportedly torn about whether LG Display should provide screens to it. If LG Display does, it would be Apple's second source, as Samsung already supplies OLED screens to Cupertino. Previously, LG was rumoured to be supplying as much as 20 per cent of OLED screens for the entire 2018 Apple iPhone lineup.
It's obvious why Apple would want to lessen its dependence on Samsung, a major rival. But LG, which supplied OLED screens for Google’s Pixel 2 XL, faced a lot of criticism late last year about whether it's even capable of providing a decent display for phones.
