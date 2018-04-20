What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained

While there have been many attempts on Google's part to launch one, there is one thing that Android has always lacked: a true messaging competitor to Apple's iMessage. That could all be set to change as Google is preparing for a large-scale rollout of the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging platform that will add a raft of new features to messaging on Android.

But what exactly is RCS, what features does it have and which devices is it be available on? Read on to find out the answers to all these questions and more.

Rich Communication Services is a protocol between both mobile operators, and operators and phones. The overall aim of RCS is for it to eventually replace SMS text messaging, the format we're all familiar with as it has been around for years, but that has restrictions.

RCS was first formed in 2007 and was taken over by the GSM Association, the industry trade body that represents mobile operators worldwide, in 2008. In 2016, the GSM Association decided on a Universal Profile; a set of standards that all mobile operators, phone manufacturers and software providers can use to help implement RCS on devices.

The biggest advantage RCS Messaging has over SMS - and the reason it will be implemented in the first place - is that it will enable users to send rich, verified messages. This means messages will be able to carry more information, so users can send things like photos, videos and audio messages to one another.

They will even be able to carry out video calls with one another from directly within the messaging app, rather than having to rely on piece of third-party software. Group messages will be possible too, and little things such as read receipts and indicators to show other users are typing a message will be included as well. RCS messages will also do away with the 160 character limit currently found in SMS messages.

They're features that Apple iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have offered for some time, but Android phones have gone without in a default application.

Businesses will be able to use RCS Messaging to send things like boarding passes for airlines, package delivery notifications and credit card fraud alerts.

RCS messages rely on data in order to be sent between users, and so messages are sent with client-to-server encryption. The protocol should also prevent spam messages from reaching your device, as for a company to be able to send a message via RCS, they have to go through a brand verification process.

RCS messages received from companies will have the company's name in the sender info, rather than just a mobile phone number.

Several companies, including operators, manufacturers and software providers have pledged their support for RCS Messaging, but by far and away the biggest supporter is Google.

The technology giant has been helping to increase the adoption of RCS messaging in recent years, as it wants to implement it in all Android phones. Google will help rollout the new features afforded by RCS as 'Chat'.

However, Chat won't be a new messaging app, but will be the name given to the new protocol, that will live inside the current default Android Messages app. Alternatively, phone manufacturers that have their own messaging apps - Samsung, for example - can implement Chat within them instead.

Ultimately, the rate of adoption and success of RCS Messaging depends on the mobile operators. This is because at the moment, there are variations of the RCS protocol, so phones using RCS on some networks: AT&T and Verizon for example, can't currently send RCS messages to those on Sprint.

It's these interoperability issues that the GSM Association's Universal Profile aims to eliminate.

If you send an RCS message to someone who's phone or mobile network don't support it, it will be sent as a regular text message.

There are currently 60 supporters of RCS Messaging, broken down into 47 mobile operators, 11 OEMs and 2 OS providers.

Advanced Info Service

América Móvil

AT&T Mobility

Axiata

Beeline

Bell Mobility

Bharti Airtel

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Claro Americas#Brazil

Claro Colombia

Deutsche Telekom

Etisalat

Globe telecom

Indosat Oooredoo

Jio

KPN

M1 Limited

MegaFon

Millicom

MTN Group

MTS

Optua

Orange S.A.

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina#Personal

Play

Rogers Communications

Singtel

Smart Communications

Sprint Corporation

StarHub

Telcel

Tele2

Telefónica

Telenor

Telia Copany

Telkomsel

Tesltra

Telus

TIM

T-Mobile US

Turkcell

Verizon Communications

Veon

Vodafone

Alcatel

Asus

General Mobile

Huawei

HTC

Intex Technologies

Lava International

LG Electronics

Motorola

Samsung Electronics

ZTE

Google

Microsoft

Apple is noticeably absent from the list of OEMs that currently support RCS. The Cupertino tech giant hasn't said whether it will eventually support the protocol or not, but for now it isn't willing to adopt it.

If Apple doesn't adopt RCS, many smartphone users will still likely rely on apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to message friends and family between Android and iOS, so that they can send photos, videos and other rich information.

Just what effect this will have on RCS' success remains to be seen.