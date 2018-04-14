Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone

Here's how to free up storage space on your iPhone: delete stuff.

Kidding. Kinda. But, whether you do own an old 16GB iPhone or a new 256GB iPhone, there are ways you can save space and avoid getting those stupid error messages about not having enough storage space. Apple's iOS 11 software has some built-in tools to help you out. Because, without plenty of memory, you can't take photos, install apps, download music, or do a bunch of other tasks on your iPhone.

Let's make sure that doesn't happen. Here's what you need to do.

You need to go through the dozens of apps on your phone and ditch the ones that you haven't used in forever, because they're just taking up space - both in your storage and on your home screen - at this point. You can, of course, just delete the app by holding it down and pressing the X, or you can 'offload' it. This will allow you to remove apps but still preserve your documents and data so you don't lose that info.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Enable beside Offload Unused Apps.

If you want to disable this feature, go back to Settings, tap iTunes & App Store, and toggle the switch next to Offload Unused Apps.

Note: A simply way to find the apps taking up the most space is to go to Settings, then General, and tap iPhone Storage. You'll see a list of apps arranged in order of the amount of space they take up, with the largest space hogs listed at the top.

When you send and receive attachments, whether it's an image, gif, or other media, in Messages, you end up taking up a lot of memory on your iPhone. Luckily, you can always go into Settings to review every attachment in your messages and then delete them.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Messages. Tap Review Large Attachments Select the ones you want to delete. Tap the Delete icon

If you never remember to delete text message threads, which take up storage space, you'll be happy to know that iOS can do this automatically.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Messages. Tap Enable next to Auto Delete Old Conversations.

Note: You'll only see this option if you have texts that are older than one year. Alternatively, you can go to Settings, then Message History, and tap Keep Messages. From there, you'll see three options: 30 Days, 1 Year, and Forever. Make sure the second and third option aren't selected. If you select the 30-day option, you will delete the majority of messages on your iPhone and make substantial storage savings.

If you have downloaded albums or songs to your iPhone, be aware that it takes up a lot of space, but also, you can review all your music on your iPhone under storage settings and choose to delete them if you want, which, of course, you should, if you need more memory.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Music. From you here, you can select and delete music.

Your iPhone has an HDR mode (that's High Dynamic Range) to capture better, more detailed photos. If you prefer this mode and trust it and don't want to guzzle down storage space by saving both the normal photo and the HDR-ified one, then do the following:

Launch the Settings app. Go to Camera Deselect Keep Normal Photo.

Now, before you go anywhere, be aware that a minute of video can take 400MB of space on your iPhone if you record it at 4K. The iPhone should default to 1080p HD at 60fps, but you could crunch that down even further by recording at 720p HD and 30fps (just 40MB for a minute).

Launch the Settings app. Go to Camera. Tap Record Video. Select your preferred resolution.

You're welcome.