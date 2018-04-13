Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC

Earlier today, Apple sent a memo to its employees warning them not to leak, but it should probably worry more about the US FCC.

A filing from Apple at the Federal Communications Commission has revealed a yet-to-be-released gold iPhone X. Because the confidentiality period on the photos has expired, we get to see the unannounced iPhone X in all its garish glory. It features a glass backplate with the same gold shade found on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus released in September. You'll notice that the stainless steel sides are also cloaked in gold.

MacRumors first noticed the public images - on the very same day that Bloomberg revealed Apple's internal memo. But, in this instance, Apple and the FCC have done the "leaking". Now, it's been rumoured before that Apple was working on a gold version of the iPhone X, but it never emerged. Currently, Apple sells the phone in two colours: space gray and white/silver. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus come in more colours.

Earlier today, in fact, Apple launched a red colour for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. There’s no red model for the iPhone X.