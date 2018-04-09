Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus official, available Friday

Apple officially announced it is giving iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus the (Product)Red treatment.

The new Red coloured iPhone 8s will be released to help combat AIDs and HIV around the world, and will be available to pre-order from tomorrow, Tuesday 10 April before being released in stores on Friday 13 April.

Unlike the (Product)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus which had a white front and red back, the iPhone 8 versions will get a black front instead, with an anodised aluminium rear panel in red. They will be available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, with prices starting at £699. A portion of the cost of each (Product)RED iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus will go towards fighting the AIDs/HIV disease.

Unfortunately, there isn't a (Product)RED version of the iPhone X, but Apple has announced an official Red folio case for the premium iPhone, so owners can still do their bit to help combat AIDs and HIV. The iPhone X Red folio leather case will also be available to order from tomorrow.

Other new (Product)Red accessories and products include:

Cases for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPhone 8/8 Plus

Sport and Buckle straps for the Apple Watch

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Pill+ wireless speaker

iPod Touch

Smart Cover for iPad

The Product(Red) devices help to support AIDS charities around the world, and Apple has been supporting the Red charity for the past 11 years. The initiative was founded by U2 frontman Bono in 2006 and Apple says its (Product)Red devices have helped raise $160 million to help combat HIV/AIDs.