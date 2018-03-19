Save £130 on an Apple iPhone 6S Plus in the Amazon Easter Sales

Amazon has done something we only ever see once in a blue moon and offered a huge discount on an Apple iPhone. It's incredibly rare for Apple's products to be discounted, even in the run up to Christmas, so when you see money off, you should jump at the chance.

Amazon is offering an iPhone 6S Plus 128GB in silver for £569, saving you £130. Ok, so you can get the exact same phone direct from Apple for £649, so the saving reduces to £80, but a saving is a saving. The deal is for a SIM free, unlocked phone, so you will need a SIM-only plan to use it.

The iPhone 6S Plus was the first to introduce Apple's 3D Touch technology which lets you 'peek and pop' web pages and photos, or access Quick Actions with apps on the home screen. It might not have the dual-lens rear camera setup as the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, but it's still capable of taking stunning photos,

If you've been looking to join the iPhone camp for a while but have been put off by Apple's prices, or you simply don't need the very latest device, this deal represents a massive bargain. Be quick though, it only lasts 24 hours.