117 best Samsung Galaxy S9 wallpapers and backgrounds

  • Click the download link under each cropped preview
  • Long press (or right click) on the original, full-res image
  • Then save the image to your device and set as wallpaper

Trying to find the perfect phone wallpaper is tricky.

If you're anything like us, you want a unique, high-definition, stunning wallpaper that says something about you and your personality. Or, maybe you just want it to have that "wow factor" - an image that seems to "pop" on your Samsung Galaxy S9's brilliant QHD+ display.

You own a gorgeous piece of hardware, after all. With its 18.5:9 ratio screen and super slim, almost non-existent bezels, which you paid good money for, it only makes sense that you'd only want to find the best wallpaper for it. So, to help you out, we did some digging.

Pocket-lint scoured the web looking for some of the coolest (and free) Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus wallpapers - and we made sure to only select ones with a high resolution. There are trippy geometric shapes, minimalist scenes, bokeh effects, starry nights, and more.

Just be sure to click the download link under each cropped preview, and then you can long press (or right click) on the original, full-res image to save it to your phone. We've also got a similar roundup of wallpapers and backgrounds for the iPhone, which you can see here.

Best Galaxy S9 wallpapers to download

Cropped image 8

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 9

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 3

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 5

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 6

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 7

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 21

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 22

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 23

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 24

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 25

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 26

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 27

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 28

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 29

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 30

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 31

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 32

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 33

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 34

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 35

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 36

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 20

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 37

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 38

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 39

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 40

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 41

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 42

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 43

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 44

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 45

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 46

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 47

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 48

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 49

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 50

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 51

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 52

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 53

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 54

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 55

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 56

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 57

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 58

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 59

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 60

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 61

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 62

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 64

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 65

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 66

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 67

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 68

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 69

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 70

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 71

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 72

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 73

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 74

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 75

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 76

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 77

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 78

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 79

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 80

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 81

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 82

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 83

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 84

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 85

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 86

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 87

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 88

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 89

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 90

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 91

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 92

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 93

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 94

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 95

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 96

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 97

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 98

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 99

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 100

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 101

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 102

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 103

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 104

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 105

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 106

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 107

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 108

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 109

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 110

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 111

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 112

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 113

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 114

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 10

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 11

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 12

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 13

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 1

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 14

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 15

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 16

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 4

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 17

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 18

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 19

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 115

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 116

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 117

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 118

Download: Click here to open and save

Cropped image 119

Download: Click here to open and save

