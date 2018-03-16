117 best Samsung Galaxy S9 wallpapers and backgrounds
Trying to find the perfect phone wallpaper is tricky.
If you're anything like us, you want a unique, high-definition, stunning wallpaper that says something about you and your personality. Or, maybe you just want it to have that "wow factor" - an image that seems to "pop" on your Samsung Galaxy S9's brilliant QHD+ display.
You own a gorgeous piece of hardware, after all. With its 18.5:9 ratio screen and super slim, almost non-existent bezels, which you paid good money for, it only makes sense that you'd only want to find the best wallpaper for it. So, to help you out, we did some digging.
Pocket-lint scoured the web looking for some of the coolest (and free) Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus wallpapers - and we made sure to only select ones with a high resolution. There are trippy geometric shapes, minimalist scenes, bokeh effects, starry nights, and more.
Just be sure to click the download link under each cropped preview, and then you can long press (or right click) on the original, full-res image to save it to your phone. We've also got a similar roundup of wallpapers and backgrounds for the iPhone, which you can see here.
Best Galaxy S9 wallpapers to download
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
Download: Click here to open and save
