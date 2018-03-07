Get 1.5GB of data, 250 minutes and 5000 texts for just £5/month with iD Mobile

iD Mobile, the mobile operator run by Carphone Warehouse and that operates on Three's network, has announced a new SIM only deal that represents a fantastic bargain.

New and existing iD Mobile customers can sign up for the deal from today, but it only runs for a limited time, so be sure to be quick to nab it. The deal comprises 250 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1.5GB of 4G data for just £5 per month. Before today, iD Mobile offered just 1GB of data for the same price, so you're getting 50 per cent extra for absolutely nothing.

The £5 per month SIM works on a 30 day rolling basis, with any unused data being rolled over into the next month's allowance. Not only that, but if you run out of minutes or texts, iD Mobile will automatically cap your bill, so you're not left with any nasty surprises come bill day. iD Mobile customers can also use their phone just as they would in the UK in 50 destinations worldwide.

