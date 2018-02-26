STK X2 offers a flagship-like experience for a wallet-friendly price
British smartphone manufacturer STK has unveiled its latest, and what it says is its greatest, smartphone to date in the X2. Making its introduction at Mobile World Congress 2018, the STK X2 has an enviable specs and feature list for its £270 asking price. Dominating the front is a 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 HD edge-to-edge display that's covered in 2.5D glass. Inside, STK has given the X2 a MediaTek MT6750V processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB).
Around the back you'll find a dual-lens rear camera, comprising 16-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel lenses, with a fingerprint scanner mounted beneath it. A 16-megapixel camera with flash can be found on the front.
STK says the 3,000mAh battery can provide either 11 days of standby time or 35 hours of talk time and dual SIM card slots mean you can easily switch between personal and work accounts. The STK X2 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo pre installed, but you won't be able to take advantage of Android Pay as there is no NFC. However, STK does offer its own STK Care app, which offers 24/7 support by way of text conversation with an STK representative.
The STK X2 will be available in black or special edition gold from April for £270.
