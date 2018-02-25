Do these images confirm a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus is on the way?

Some images purporting to be of the screen for the upcoming iPhone X Plus have appeared online via the MacX forums in China and picked up by 9to5Mac. The images show a set of assembled digitiser and display parts, while the other is of just a digitiser, which is clearly bigger than the current 5.8-inch iPhone X display.

It's previously been rumoured that Apple will release three new iPhone models later this year, all with edge-to-edge displays: a new version of the iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus and another iPhone model but with an LCD display instead.

These new images are said to be from an LG Display facility in Vietnam, which ties in with another previous rumour that said LG would manufacture the OLED panels for Apple's premium iPhones this year.

Analysts at Barclays bank have previously said the new iPhone X models will come with a smaller 'notch' at the top of the display, but it's too hard to tell from the digitisers in the new images if that is indeed the case. Further evidence to suggest this is the display for the iPhone X Plus comes via the numbers printed on the flex cable at the bottom.

Commenters in the MacX forums say they match up with format used by Apple for previous parts. It's also claimed that the "1746_08" number refers to the 46th production week of 2018, which coincides with the middle of November, a similar date to the iPhone X's launch in 2017.

As with any rumour and image leak, these images should be taken with a pinch of salt, however they do match up with several previous rumours. We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any further developments.