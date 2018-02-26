Nuu Mobile takes aim at the flagships with £199 G3

Mobile manufacturer Nuu Mobile is best known for producing affordable, entry-level smartphones. The company is changing its tactics slightly with its latest release, the G3, by giving it some mid- to high-end specs but all for the very affordable price of £199.

Launched at MWC 2018, the focal point of the Nuu Mobile G3 is the 5.7-inch full HD 18:9 display that curves around the edges, in a similar fashion to the Samsung Galaxy S8. Under the hood is an MTK6757 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Elsewhere, the G3 gets a dual-lens rear camera, something we don't tend to see on the more affordable smartphones. It comprises a 13- and 5-megapixel lenses and features an f/2.0 aperture for taking pictures in low-light, along with a dual flash, autofocus and 4K video recording. On the front there's a 13-megapixel camera for sharp selfies and facial recognition duties, while a fingerprint sensor can be found on the back beneath the camera.

The G3 comes preinstalled with Android Nougat 7.1 and runs a stock version of Android, no bloatware here. As a Google Partner, the G3 also benefits from the latest Google services and software updates as soon as they're released.

Nolan Newman, NUU Mobile, said: "We are really excited to launch the G3 for the European markets, as not only is it our most innovative phone to date but it also addresses the gap for consumers looking for the latest technology and features at an affordable price as well as a brilliant user experience."

"From students, to business users to parents we have heard from customers that they want an up-to-date, high-quality device with much needed security features without a hefty price tag."

The Nuu Mobile G3 will be available from April for £199