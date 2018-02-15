Essential Phone's new colours are gorgeous, but also very limited

Essential is trying to lure more people into buying its phone.

The company has launched three limited-edition colours - and they're gorgeous. Essential is giving them a staggered release, starting with the "Ocean Depths" model on 15 February at 12pm PST, followed by "Stellar Gray" on 20 February at 12pm PST and "Copper Black" on 22 February at 12pm PST. All three models will be available for $599 each - about $100 more than the standard black or white model.

In a blog post, Essential explained the new Essential Phone models feature a custom ceramic colour, which the company described as a "feat". Apparently, it is "much more complex and challenging" than altering colours on standard materials like plastic. As a result, Essential said it’s only making a “small batch” of these new colours, because “colored ceramic is extremely difficult to produce consistently.”

1/3 Essential

The company hasn't revealed how many units will be available of each. Keep in mind, according to research firm IDC, Essential only sold less than 90,000 units of its flagship phone in the six months following launch. Initial reviews of the modular device were highly critical of its steep price tag and so-so camera, but the company has pushed on, rolling out firmware updates to help improve the Essential Phone.

Essential has steadily optimised the camera, for instance. However, it's worth noting that the Essential Phone was initially pitched as a modular smartphone, and yet, at this time, only the 360-degree camera accessory is available to buy. Also, the charging dock and the headphone jack add-on listed on Essential's website still aren't available to buy. The startup certainly seems to be on shaky ground.

Nevertheless, it is currently working on a follow-up smartphone, thought to be unveiled in late May or early June.