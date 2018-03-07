Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

Google's Android 8.0 Oreo operating system is still rolling out to various Android phones, but that doesn't stop us talking about the next big update of Android, known as Android P.

And there's now an Android P developer preview available, too.

We've mused on what Android P could be finally called below but apparently, it is currently known as Android Pistachio Ice Cream internally at Google.

As well as the name, other details on the next version of Android include support for phones that adopt a similar notch to the iPhone X plus better multiple camera options for developers.

Again dessert-based

Apparently known as Pistachio Ice Cream internally

But image of Pineapple upside-down cake teased

Google has given previous versions of Android names after dessert and a couple of them have been through commercial tie-ups including the current version, Oreo.

Previous Android version names (versions 1.0 and 1.1 didn’t have release codenames):

Android 1.5 Cupcake

Android 1.6 Donut

Android 2.2 Eclair

Android 2.2 Froyo

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

Android 4.4 KitKat

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 7.0 Nougat

And currently Android 8.0 Oreo

While we quite like the idea of Android Panda Pops or Android Poached Pears, we’re expecting Android 9.0 to be dubbed Pistachio Ice Cream (at least, that’s what Google appears to be using internally).

Pistachio Ice Cream might not make it to the full consumer version, but it fits the usual dessert-based naming convention. Indeed, Ice Cream has been used before as you can see above - for 2011's Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

Mind you, there isn’t a lack of choice when it comes to sweet stuff beginning in P; there’s Pineapple Cake, Pecan Pie or Pumpkin Pie that could easily be used, too.

Google made people work through an online puzzle to pinpoint the date and location of its upcoming developer conference. As part of that, the company teased a picture of Pineapple upside-down cake. Is that what Google P will be called?

Expecting more details during Google I/O in May

Android P release date in August 2018?

We know that Google’s I/O 2018 developer conference will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California starting on Tuesday 8 May. That means we're expecting to learn more details and a public beta announcement during a keynote speech that day - probably at about 6pm BST, 1pm EDT, 10am PDT.

As for an Android P release date, we're probably looking at summer 2018 and specifically August - Android 8.0 Oreo dropped in August 2017.

If you are a developer who wants to dig into Android P and all these new upgrades now, join the just-launched Android P developer preview.

You must run it on a Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, or Google Pixel 2 XL, and you'll need to manually download and flash the developer preview to the device, which gets a bit tricky, though we've discussed most of the steps in our public beta guide for Android O.

We don't recommend doing this if you're not a developer. Instead, you should wait for Google to open up its public Android Beta program in the summer.

Google waited until Google I/O 2017 to release the Android Oreo public beta for regular people to try, and we suspect it will do the same again this year. In Google's blog post announcing Android P, it mostly focused on key features as well as app-building tools for developers.

Surely better picture-in-picture support

Better multiple camera support

Support for 'notch' devices

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that "people familiar with the matter" have also revealed that the Android update will also better integrate Google Assistant and improve battery life.

We reckon we'll also see wider picture-in-picture support plus hopefully the Pixel launcher on third-party handsets as well. It's pretty good on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Also, it seems that With Android P, developers will be given the opportunity to use Google Assistant voice commands inside their third-party Android applications. This is a bit of a no brainer in our book. Google will surely want to make Assistant as open and flexible as possible.

Google has added "display cutout" support in Android P - an acceptance that iPhone X-like notches aren't just a flash in the pan.

So, yes, you can expect more iPhone X-looking Android devices in the future. Using Android P's new tools, developers can build their apps and experiences so that they respond well to these cutouts and not have to fret about design or information being hidden behind them.

Google has also added upgrades to video playback and image compression in Android P, including support for HDR VP9 Profile 2 and HEIF.

It's even providing a new Multi-Camera API for devices with dual rear- or front-facing cameras. This should open up new capabilities for apps, so that they can access streams simultaneously from two or more cameras.

It can even enable a "fused camera stream" that auto-switches between two or more cameras. Developers should be able to create innovative features that are not possible with just a single camera.

Other notable Android P features/tools include: rich messaging notifications that highlight who is messaging, shows full conversations, and allows attachments of photos and stickers and even suggested smart replies; and the ability for developers to take advantage of indoor positioning in their apps so that they can track users indoors - with permissions - using a technology called Wi-Fi Round-Trip Time (RTT).

In one example, Google said developers could use it to create location-based services with voice control (e.g., "Turn on this light").

Finally, Google has implemented various updates to autofill, the Neural Networks API, and power efficiency.

It also said that, starting in November 2018, all apps sent through to the Google Play Store will need to target Android Oreo or newer, and, by next year, they will need to support 64-bit hardware. Google said more features, tools, and capabilities will be added later in the developer preview, too.

Loads more features will be announced at Google I/O 2018.

Liked this? Why not check out Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+: Everything you need to know