Next Android called Pistachio Ice Cream, will embrace the notch

Google is currently calling its next Android phone operation system Android Pistachio Ice Cream, it is reported.

The name for Android P is being used internally and might not make it to the full consumer version, but it fits the usual dessert-based naming convention. Indeed, Ice Cream has been used before, for 2011's Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

As well as the name, other leaked details on the next version of Android include support for phones that adopt a similar notch to the iPhone X.

Several Android handset manufacturers will allegedly adopt a notch as part of their designs, even though Apple has been criticised by some for its design choice. Google will therefore adapt Android to take into account screen designs that incorporate a notch.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that "people familiar with the matter" have also revealed that the Android update will also better integrate Google Assistant and improve battery life. Developers will be given the opportunity to use Google Assistant voice commands inside their third-party Android applications.

He claims that the company will also dramatically redesign the look of Android to further entice customers to switch from iPhones to Android handsets. This might upset some stalwarts and lifelong fans, but could attract those to the platform previously put off by its look.