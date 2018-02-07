Energizer Hardcase H550S continues powerful push into smartphone market

Energizer shocked some people, perhaps, with its Power Max P600S smartphone, announced in January. It delivered high specs for a low price and put the brand usually associated with consumer batteries on the smartphone map.

Now, just weeks later it has announced a second handset, the Energizer Hardcase H550S - a hardened phone designed to work in tough surroundings, but with decent specifications and a mighty 4,000mAh battery.

Made by French manufacturer Avenir Telecom, it joins a growing line of Energizer handsets you might previously have missed. Many of them are feature phones, but there have been seven smartphones produced in total. Maybe the H550S will be the company's turning point when it comes to mass market recognition.

It is the first hardened smartphone with a curved screen - a 5.5-inch Full HD one with Gorilla Glass 3 at that. And, at 11.1mm thick, it's one of the thinnest tough phones out there.

Certified IP68, the device can resist a fall of up to 1.5-metres and up to 30 minutes under 1.5-metres of water. It also sports dustproofing.

It is run on a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core 1.5GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. There's 32GB of storage on board, with expansion available through microSD. It's also dual-SIM and comes with Android 7.0 from the box.

The cameras are Sony-made, with 16-megapixels on the rear and 8-megapixels on the front. A fingerprint sensor is available for security, and that 4,000mAh battery is capable of up to 10 hours of communication - 16 days in standby.

A USB-C port and Fast Charger provide charging capabilities.

Price and availability is not yet know, but there will be three variants available.