Get double the data with Tesco Mobile during February

Tesco Mobile is offering huge double data-deals on both SIM-only tariffs and leading smartphone contract deals including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

The offers are available for all of February and it’s worth mentioning that Tesco Mobile runs on the O2 network.

For £31.99 a month, you can pick up the iPhone 7 32GB with 6GB of data (instead of 3GB), 1500 minutes and 5000 texts. Other Apple smartphones in the network’s double-data offer include the new iPhone 8, 8Plus and iPhone 6S.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 with 4GB of data (instead of 2GB), 1000 minutes and 5000 texts for £35.75 per month, on a 30-month Anytime Upgrade Flex contract. And if you want the bigger version, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is also available at £38.49 a month.

The offer also coincides with the launch of Samsung’s ‘Unbox your Tickets’ offer, which enables you to claim two free concert tickets if you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus or Note 8. You’ll need to buy by the 18 February and claim by the 25 February.

You also have the chance to snap up double-data on all 12-month SIM only tariffs. For £25 per month you can will get a whopping 30GB (instead of 15GB) of data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts. £19.50 a month on a 12 month contract includes 20GB data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts.

There’s also 6GB (instead of 3GB) of data, 1500 minutes and 5000 texts available now for just £12.50 a month.

