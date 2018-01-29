2018 iPhone X will only receive minor upgrades, says reliable source

The second-generation iPhone X and the new iPhone X Plus (not a confirmed name) will undergo minor changes from the current iPhone X, according to usually reliable source of Apple news, Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says the the biggest change will be found in the battery department, as the iPhone X and its larger sibling will switch to two-cell, L-shaped batteries instead of the single-cell found in the current model. The iPhone X Plus, which is expected to have a 6.5-inch screen, will benefit from a larger 3,300-3,400mAh battery unit, giving it around 25 per cent more power than the regular-sized iPhone X.

Kuo adds that both new iPhone X models will get 4GB of RAM, an increase from the 3GB in the current model.

He has also shared more information about the all-new non-OLED iPhone that Apple is expected to release later this year. The new model will do away with the Touch ID home button in favour of Face ID and have an edge-to-edge 6.1-inch LCD screen, supplied by Japan Display. Apple will allegedly use Japan Display's Full Active LCDs that can work with ultra-slim 0.5mm bezels around each side.

The non-OLED iPhone X will have a rectangular one-cell 2,850 - 2,950mAh battery unit, giving it around 10 per cent more power than the current iPhone X, but will only have a single-lens camera, 3GB of RAM and no 3D Touch.