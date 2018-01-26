Energizer launches Power Max P600S with huge 4,500mAh battery

Yes, you read that right. Energizer, the company known for its batteries has launched a new smartphone, which on paper at least, actually looks like a pretty good device. Energizer has actually been producing phones for some time, or rather, the name has been used by manufacturer Avenir Telecom.

Coming from a battery specialist, it may come as no surprise to learn that the P600S has a mammoth 4,500mAh battery which claims to last up to 16 days in standby mode, or a full 12 hours with constant use.

The P600S makes use of intelligent battery saving technology, but when you do eventually run out of juice, it has quick charge technology to top it up in no time at all.

Dominating the front of the phone is a 5.99-inch full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio that curves around to the edges, in a similar fashion to the Infinity display of the Galaxy S8, while around the back is a dual-lens camera with 13- and 5-megapixel sensors. An 8-megapixel camera can be found on the front.

Under the hood is a 2.5GHz MediaTek octa-core processor that's coupled to either 3GB/32GB or 6GB/64GB depending on which model you choose. The P600S can also accept either two SIM cards, or a SIM card and a microSD card up to 256GB to expand the storage and sports a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Energizer P600S will be available in two colours: black, with the 3GB/32GB combination, or blue with the 6GB/64GB combination from February for £270.