Huawei P Smart Android O phone coming to UK, exclusive to Vodafone from February

Vodafone has announced that it will be exclusively carrying the Huawei P Smart in the UK.

The mid-ranger will be available from 1 February and offer 5.6-inch Android Oreo thrills at a reasonable price.

The phone was released in other territories at the tail end of 2017 and Huawei itself has furnished Pocket-lint with specifications for the UK market.

It has that 5.6-inch display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution.

It's powered by an octa-core Kirin 658 processor and 3GB of RAM. Storage size is 32GB (with 20GB available to the user) and there is a microSD card slot for expansion up to a further 256GB.

There's a dual camera on the rear, with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. An 8-megapixel camera can be found on the front for selfies and the like.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is provided for security and the phone's 3,000mAh is charged through conventional micro USB, rather than the USB-C format found on many other handsets these days.

It's a 4G phone and will work across multiple LTE bands.

It'll be available across multiple Vodafone price plans, starting at £17 a month with an up-front cost of just £9. Or a £29 a month plan with the same up-front cost of £9 includes 16GB of data for the price of 4GB with Vodafone Pay Monthly deals.

The Huawei P Smart is not to be confused with any new P series smartphone Huawei plans to launch during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.