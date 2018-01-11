This weird smartwatch turns into a phone and can be charged by hand

There's new device on Indiegogo that has us intrigued.

It's called Shell, and it's a smartwatch that transforms into a "full-scale" smartphone. When we watched the video, a majority of it showed a round or square-shaped watched with these little dongles that popped out on each end. The dongles allows you to speak and hear, and the whole thing supports a range of connectivity solutions.

Shell Wearables, the company behind Shell, highlighted 4G, GSM, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and radio communication (on the Commando units). We'll be honest, we initially thought this concept was a little gimmicky, until we saw that also offers custom adaptors for the popular smartwatch models, so that you can fit in, say, an Apple Watch.

Seriously. The watch aspect can be your own smartwatch. Shell Wearables also developed a built-in manual charging solution, so, using your own hands, you can generate energy and power your watch and phone in emergency situations. Shell Wearables also said its solution is waterproof and comes with a 360-degree rotating camera.

We're not sure how all this will work in practice, but it piqued our interest. The project is going live on Indiegogo from 31 January. You can check it out here. We'll update this piece when we know backer prices.