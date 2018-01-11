This weird smartwatch turns into a phone and can be charged by hand
- It's a little quirky, but hey, we'll bite
There's new device on Indiegogo that has us intrigued.
It's called Shell, and it's a smartwatch that transforms into a "full-scale" smartphone. When we watched the video, a majority of it showed a round or square-shaped watched with these little dongles that popped out on each end. The dongles allows you to speak and hear, and the whole thing supports a range of connectivity solutions.
- Casio unveils new watches including a GPS smartwatch
- Best smartwatches 2018: The best smart wristwear
Shell Wearables, the company behind Shell, highlighted 4G, GSM, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and radio communication (on the Commando units). We'll be honest, we initially thought this concept was a little gimmicky, until we saw that also offers custom adaptors for the popular smartwatch models, so that you can fit in, say, an Apple Watch.
Seriously. The watch aspect can be your own smartwatch. Shell Wearables also developed a built-in manual charging solution, so, using your own hands, you can generate energy and power your watch and phone in emergency situations. Shell Wearables also said its solution is waterproof and comes with a 360-degree rotating camera.
We're not sure how all this will work in practice, but it piqued our interest. The project is going live on Indiegogo from 31 January. You can check it out here. We'll update this piece when we know backer prices.
- BlackBerry KeyTwo "Athena" revealed in amazing press picture leak
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- BlackBerry KeyTwo: What's the story so far?
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: What's the story so far?
- LG G7 ThinQ confirmed, will be officially unveiled in May
- Apple to launch an iPhone with triple-lens camera in 2019, says report
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The best Android phone, bar none
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Seven best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at EE
Comments