The best broadband deals for April 2018

Currently there are several broadband providers in the UK including BT, Virgin Media, Talk Talk, Plus Net, Sky, Post Office and EE.

BT currently have an offer on some of their packages which offers you 18 months of BT Sports for free and it'll cost you nothing to activate your broadband.

BT have launched their new "Ultrafast" service which is 100mbps guaranteed speed at any given time. Ultrafast Fibre 1 offers speeds of up to 152mbps and Ultrast Fibre 2 offers speeds of up to 314mbps. The service claims to be 10x faster than the UK’s average standard broadband speed at peak times and are so confident it won't drop below 100mbps that they'll give you a £20 compensation if it does. You can see if you are eligible for this new service here.

BT also have incentives for signing up to their broadband service with gift cards of up to £120 on offer allowing you to spend it anywhere with a Mastercard logo.

Here we round up the best broadband deals available right now for January 2018.

Speeds of up to 314mb

Up to £120 Mastercard gift card when you take out a package online

Access to 5 million public Wi-Fi hotspots

£0 activation fee

Unlimited UK weekend calls

BT have a "standard" broadband package which is on a 18 month contract for £24.99 a month. There is also a one off £19.99 upfront cost to consider. This package comes with a welcome bonus of 30% off and has unlimited monthly use with speeds of up to 17mb. See this deal here. For a limited time only you also get a £60 BT reward gift card.

"Unlimited Infinity fibre broadband" it costs £35.99 on a 18 month contract and gives you speeds of up to 52mbps. There is currently no cost to activation and you also get 18 months free BT Sports. You will receive a £95 BT reward gift card with this deal. BT recommend this package for the internet users who want to catch up on TV or use for streaming services.

If you are after their fastest package it will cost you £44.99 a month on a 18 month contract plus an additional cost of £9.99 upfront cost. With this package you will get speeds of up to 76mbps. This comes with the highest reward card offering you £120 to use anywhere with a Mastercard logo. This also has a £0 activation cost.

For the casual internet user who generally just browses, there is a package with a monthly usage of 30GB but at a cost of £24.99 a month on a 18 month contract and £9.99 upfront cost.

Fastest internet in the UK with speeds of up to 300mbps

No line rental

No monthly usage caps

Only 12 month contract

30 day rolling contracts available

Virgin Media broadband packages start off at £33.00 a month on a 12 month contract with a one time set up cost of £20. This requires no phone line and is unlimited so no monthly caps on your data with speeds of up to 50mbps. See this deal here.

Vivid 100 is aimed at the household with multiple internet users with high usage. This package will cost you £38.00 a month on a 12 month contract with a one time set up cost of £20. See this deal here.

For the household where there is HD streaming and 4K content, Vivid 200 costs £43.00 a month on a 12 month contract (£20 activation fee). This is over 2x faster than any other competitor out there with Sky and BT coming closest. See this deal here.

If you want the fastest internet in the UK then Vivid 300 offers you 300mbps for only £48.00 a month on a 12 month contract (£20 activation fee). This is aimed at the household that relies on downloading regularly and 4K content. See this deal here.

Up to £50 Mastercard gift card when you take out a package online

Speeds of up to 57mbps

McAfee Internet Security Suite for 12 months

Dedicated switch team making it easy to switch broadband providers

Sky have competitive packages available right now and you can currently get their broadband unlimited package for £20.00 for the first 12 months and a £50 Mastercard gift card. There is however a £19.95 one off set up fee unless you currently have Sky TV and are adding broadband where it'll cost you £9.95 to set up.

Sky fibre comes with a cap of 25GB a month and is £20.00 a month on a 18 month contract but includes the line rental charge and comes with a £50 Mastercard gift card when you take it out online. See this deal here.

Sky fibre unlimited has no cap and costs £25.00 a month on a 18 month contract with speeds of up to 38mbps and you also get a £50 Mastercard gift card. See this deal here.

Their top offering, Sky fibre max is £30.00 a month on a 18 month contract with top speeds of up to 76mbps and also has an unlimited monthly allowance. See this deal here.

Unlimited broadband with no monthly restrictions

Homesafe parental controls are included

Option of 12, 18 or 24 month contract to suit you

Free router

No set up costs

Over 25% off currently

TalkTalk currently have a broadband offer which gives you speeds of up to 17mbps but with no monthly caps for £19.95 a month which also includes the line rental charge. There is also the additional benefit of not having a fee to set up. See this deal here.